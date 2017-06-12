Jena Frumes: Instagram Model Puts Antonio Brown On Blast After Bitter Breakup

Months after their split, things still seem to be pretty contentious between Jena Frumes and Antonio Brown. The gorgeous model even took to Twitter to share his PHONE NUMBER with her thousands of followers — yikes!

Antonio Brown, 28, has found himself in the middle of a major love triangle! After several months dating Instagram model Jena Frumes, he got back together with his baby mama, Chelsie Kyriss, earlier this year…but apparently things aren’t totally resolved in his breakup from Jena just yet. “Antonio Brown’s phone number, shoot him a text & say return my belongings,” she tweeted, and eventually deleted, on June 11, along with the football star’s apparent cell number. The shocking tweet came after she wrote in April, “When you get used for a publicity stunt by someone you genuinely liked just to piss their ex off, that’s life I suppose.”

The ex Jena seems to be referring to is Chelsie, the mother of Antonio’s two youngest kids, Autonomy and Ali. At the end of April, Antonio started publicly posting photos of his family back together, although he and Chelsie had previously broken up. She is also currently pregnant with the pair’s third child. At the time, Jena admitted to being shocked by his public display of love for Chelsie…as she said she and Antonio had just made the decision to become an exclusive couple themselves. “I was told he was done with his current pregnant baby’s mother,” she explained to BOSSIP. “And that he tried for years but he just can’t make it work with her.”

It’s unclear what’s happened between Jena and Antonio more recently to cause her to lash out on Twitter once again. However, it appears she is getting a lot of criticism about her decision to do so on social media, as she’s started to turn the comments off on her Instagram photos. Antonio has yet to comment.

