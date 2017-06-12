Ivanka Trump Complains About Dad’s Vicious Critics While Wearing $6,500 Outfit

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has his critics, but even his daughter, Ivanka Trump, admitted she didn’t realize just how ‘vicious’ those haters could be. Watch to see how she’s dealing with all the hate she didn’t expect here!

Ivanka Trump sat down for an interview with Fox & Friends on June 12, and she opened up about what things have been like since her father, Donald Trump, 70, was inaugurated as president in January. “It is hard. There’s a level of viciousness that I was not expecting,” she revealed. “I was not expecting the intensity of this experience, but this isn’t supposed to be easy. My father and this administration intends to be transformative and we want to do big, bold things. We’re looking to change the status quo, so I didn’t expect it to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the veracity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level. But for me I’m trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people.

During the interview — which you can watch above — Ivanka discussed her plans to further women in the workforce, and did her best to shake off the criticism her dad has recently received. The mom of three looked absolutely stunning for the Q&A in a $6,500, baby blue Alexander McQueen dress, which she paired with nude heels. Ivanka actually wore this ensemble at a RNC event about a year ago, but there’s nothing wrong with recycling every now and then! During the interview, she kept her hair sleek and straight and her makeup minimal. Can we talk about those gorgeous dangling earrings, though!?

Ivanka was back in New York for more than just her Fox interview, though — she got to attend her sister-in-law, Lara Trump’s, baby shower over the weekend, too! Her brother, Eric Trump’s, wife is expecting the couple’s first child, and Ivanka, along with other family members, attended the event. She even brought her daughter, Arabella. Awww!

