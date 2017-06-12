Joseline Hernandez Finally Addresses If She’s Leaving ‘L&HH’: ‘I Only F–k With VH1’

Joseline Hernandez has had fans in a frenzy after seeming to announce that she was leaving ‘Love & Hip Hop:Atlanta’ over beef with Mona Scott-Young. On June 12, she finally gave a response: ‘I only f**k with VH1’.

Getting an answer from Joseline Hernandez, 30, or Stevie J, 45, is like pulling teeth! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple was caught leaving dinner by FreddyO of Bossip, and they had everything to say EXCEPT a true confirmation that Joseline would be returning to L&HH. Here’s the closest Joseline gave to an answer: “shout out to Bonnie Bella (the couple’s daughter), but one thing about it is I only f**k with VH1, I don’t f**k with nobody else.” So, does that mean she’s NOT quitting? See pics of Joseline and Stevie.

“We’re just working, we’re happy to be working,” said Stevie before launching into a romantic rant about his girl. “I met this beautiful young lady 7 years ago, and she’s one of the best reality stars I’ve met in my life, and not only that, most talented artist, actress and so on. We’re just working.” At least we know that they’re good right now! “We’re doing the best to raise our child together,” he elaborated. “I love Joseline, and I want the best for her, and all she wants to do is be happy.”

Joseline originally got fans talking with she Instagrammed a picture that said “I quit, f**k #Mona.” Yikes! Apparently Stevie is much cooler with Mona Scott-Young than Joseline is. “Mona’s my dog, that’s my home girl,” he said. “As far as Mona goes, it’s like we’re working, it’s like Phil Jackson, him and Jordan bump heads, but Jordan always goes to work.”

