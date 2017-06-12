Can You Pull Off Double-Denim? Yes — How To Master The Tricky Trend 

One of the hardest trends to pull off is without a doubt, double-denim. You don’t want to go overboard when you rock the trend & the Hadid sisters proved that it’s possible & you can master the tricky trend, too!

The burning question that everyone wants to know is, can you pull of double-denim? Surprisingly, the answer is actually yes, and the Hadid gals just showed you how to master the trend. When trying the trend, you have to be careful, to avoid looking like you’re in a Canadian tuxedo, so we rounded up different tips for you so that you can master the tricky trend, yourself.

When mixing denim, you never want to go in the same shade. So, if you’re wearing a pair of light wash jeans, you definitely do not want to pair it with a light wash denim jacket. For example, Bella rocked a pair of light-wash jeans with cool red embroidered hearts on them, but paired the pants with a dark wash jean jacket, so that it contrasts perfectly. Then she added a bright red sweatshirt underneath, to make the patches on her pants stick out.

Gigi on the other hand, proved that when it comes to really dark denim like black or gray, anything goes. Gigi rocked dark black cropped jeans and paired it with a lighter wash distressed jacket that was more of a charcoal. This mix and match worked because her jeans looked more like leggings than denim, and the distressed jacket was cool and oversized. She also added a pop of color underneath with a red sweatshirt.

If you want to dress up your double-denim, say for work or happy hour, then wearing a denim skirt with a different wash jacket or a chambray shirt is totally ok, as long as the colors aren’t too similar. Also keep in mind that when doing double-denim, you always want to add a pop of color to break up the look, whether it’s a bright shirt, shoes or accessories.

What do you guys think of the double-denim trend? Will you try it?