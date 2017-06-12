How To Look Glowy, Not Shiny This Summer — Makeup Artist Tips

There is a fine line between looking fresh and dewy or looking oily — and that’s especially hard when it’s super hot outside. Read this celeb makeup artist’s tips below.

Matin is a famous makeup artist who works with stars like Claire Danes, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cynthia Nixon, Liv Tyler, Rachel Weisz and many more! He’s spilling his secrets on looking glowing and gorgeous this summer, despite the heat. “I mean, glowing skin is a little bit tricky cause you don’t want to overdo it on the powder or on an oil. The best way to do it is to prime the skin perfectly,” he says. “I often use a primer that keeps the skin even throughout the day, so whether you are oily, or dry, the makeup wears the same. Another way to do it is to add a little bit of very light foundation — think of foundation as a water color painting, you’d still see the skin through it. You don’t want to cover anything. Then you just go in with a concealer and cover the spots you need to cover. That way you still see the glow through the foundation.”

“The right way to powder is always, instead of using a heavy powder brush, use a smaller powder brush and only powder the forehead, around the nose, and the inner part of the cheeks. Those are the areas that usually shine and you don’t want shine in those areas. But keep the rest of the skin glowing, like on the cheeks, cheekbones — it’s best to leave them without powder.” Obviously, adding a highlighter on your cheekbones will amp up the glow as well! As far as some beauty must haves, Matin recommends every woman have the following in their purse: “I would say lip balm is really important and perhaps blotting papers and a concealer pen. Those are the three products that I always send my clients with [before they hit a red carpet].”

As always make sure you are drinking a lot of water and using moisturizer. Oil-free products are great to use. Don’t think that skipping moisturizer will make you less oily — in fact, it may dry skin so that it produces MORE. And be sure to cleanse your face deeply at night to remove any dirt and oil from the day.

