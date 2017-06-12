Bella Thorne & Gregg Sulkin: Why They’re Considering Getting Married In The Future

Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin are back ON following that whole fiasco with Scott Disick, and we’re hearing that this is no summer fling. Here’s why Bella and Gregg might just be getting married one day!

Gregg Sulkin, 25, and Bella Thorne, 19, have basically made a marriage pact, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “Bella and Gregg have talked about their romantic futures,” the insider reveals, “And though it would be ways down the line, if they don’t find the right person for each other, they have said they would get married.” It’s all very My Best Friend’s Wedding, and you have to admit that’s kind of adorable.

The couple is truly rekindling their chemistry (as we saw from that sexy photo of them cuddling in bed) the source continues, and though they didn’t want to make it official at first, they’re now realizing that it’s not just a temporary thing. “Bella is loving being reconnected with Gregg and wants to see where things go from here,” the insider explains, “He definitely is ‘Mr. Right Now,’ but even more than that, he might be an important part of her distant future.” Love it!

Oh, and Bella’s time with Scott Disick, 34, also taught her a lesson or two, the source adds. “Bella is realizing, thanks to her time with Scott, how cool Gregg is as a person and how nice he is to her,” the insider tells us, adding: “Bella wants to enjoy being young, but she has to be true to herself.” Looks like she’s getting to do just that with Gregg, who has always been in love with her, as we previously told you exclusively, and she’s said goodbye to that slimy Scott! We’ll keep you posted on how things progress between the young lovebirds.

