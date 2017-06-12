Golden State Warriors Beat Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 In Game 5 To Win 2017 NBA Championship

Winner! Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors earned a huge 129-120 win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in game 5 of the NBA Finals, on June 12th, to regain their title. Keep reading for all the details on this epic championship win!

The Golden State Warriors are basketball’s new 2017 NBA Champions! Led by the amazing playing of Stephen Curry, 29, and the explosive shooting of Kevin Durant, 28, the Warriors defeated LeBron James, 32, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in front of the a packed house at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. With millions more watching at home, LeBron, Kyrie Irving, 25, and the rest of the Cavs could not find an answer for the unrelenting offense of the mighty Warriors team. Golden State have now won 2 out of the last 3 NBA Finals against the Cavaliers and will be always remembered as one of the greatest teams to ever play in the NBA.

The Warriors battled back after falling behind early in the first quarter. Stephen did work from inside, as well as outside, knocking down threes, smashing the boards while racking up assists and was on fire all night. In a game highlighted by a wild fight between Tristan Thompson, 26, and David West, 36, the Warriors took the lead in the second quarter and never looked back. KD looked obsessed to win as he earned his first NBA ring with this big win.

LeBron had his hands full as he tried to slow down the fast-paced offense of the Warriors. Fans will wonder this offseason if Cavaliers center Tristan and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, really did put a curse on the Cleveland team as they try to figure out why they could not repeat as champions. But true NBA fans need only to look at the Warriors acquisition of KD as the real difference maker in this series. Kevin averaged over 30 points per game for Golden State and deserves as much credit as anyone on his team for this huge victory. Congrats to both teams for an exciting series.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the Warriors beating the Cavs in 5 games to regain their NBA title? Let us know what was your favorite moment from the 2017 NBA Finals!