Gigi Hadid Flaunts Nipples Again In NYC With White Crop Top: See Sexy Braless Pic

It looks like Kendall Jenner has convinced her bestie Gigi Hadid that braless is the way to go! The gorgeous supermodel stepped out in New York City on June 12 rocking a white tee with nothing underneath. See the sexy outfit, here!

Who needs a bra?! Gigi Hadid, 22, had some errands to run in New York City on June 12, and it looks like she left her bra at home! The gorgeous young model was rocking a sick pair of striped pants with a giraffe on them coupled with chic white booties during her outing. Of course, the star of the ensemble was her cropped white t-shirt, which showed off a strip of her toned tummy and highlighted her nipples. She paired the look with some cool, retro-looking orange sunglasses and tousled hair. So effortless! See the full pic, below.

It seems like Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, may have finally convinced Gigi that braless is better, because she also free-boobed it just two days earlier. On June 10, she wore another white tee tucked into a pair of edgy white pants with cool cutouts. She drew attention to her chest with song long necklaces, which made it even more apparent that she didn’t wear a bra that day. Her sister Bella often goes braless and shows off her nipples, as does her pal Kendall. Click for more pics of braless stars.

Kenny took it to the extreme one week earlier while leaving LAX. She wore a completely sheer orange sweater that completely showed her nipples. Then, when she turned around it became clear that her long skirt was also see-through. Her thong was on display, but she still seemed totally confident and cool, not at all embarrassed! We love how strong these ladies are!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Gigi’s bold look? Would you rock it? Let us know!