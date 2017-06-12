Gigi Hadid Wears Convertible Denim Chaps — Why You Should Try This Trend

Gigi Hadid stepped out in denim chaps & we’re obsessed. While this isn’t a look we would have thought of, Gigi pulled it off perfectly & you can too — here’s why you should try this trend!

Gigi Hadid, 22, just did the unthinkable — she stepped out in NYC wearing denim chaps. First of all, we didn’t even know denim chaps existed, and second of all, we didn’t know people wear chaps out. Apparently, they do, because Gigi proved that they’re not only wearable, they’re super trendy and cute. She paired the convertible light wash denim chaps with a white t-shirt and it looked amazing. If you want to try the trend out for yourself, here’s why you should.

You should try the chaps trend for a bunch of different reasons, but one of them is, they’re such a cool and edgy twist on the classic jeans. Jeans are always in style no matter what the season is, and while there are different patterns, designs, and washes, chaps make jeans even cooler. The best part about Gigi’s $423 light-wash, high-waisted Y/Project jeans, is the fact that they’re buttoned up on the sides and are detachable, so that they can transform into denim booty shorts — two pants for the price of one!

While convertible denim chaps are a statement piece on their own, you definitely don’t want to go overboard with a statement top or accessories — keep it simple. Take a note from Gigi, as she tucked in an oversized white tee and added a belt, with simple nude heels. Or you can wear them any t-shirt and sneakers or sandals for a more casual look. Either way, chaps are in and you need to try out the trend!

What do you guys think of the new denim trend — will you try it?