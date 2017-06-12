5 Steps To Combat Annoying Summer Hair Frizz — Celeb Hairstylist Gives Tips

We are thrilled that it’s finally HOT outside but we are NOT happy about the frizz that comes with this weather! A celebrity hairstylist is sharing some easy to follow tips for perfect strands this summer!

Lara Spencer looks fabulous every day on Good Morning America and now we know why! Her secret hair weapon is Gregg Giannillo. He has his own New York City salon and also works with celebs like Vanessa Williams! Gregg told HollywoodLife.com why frizz happens in the summer: “Frizz happens when parched hair absorbs the humidity in the air. To prevent this, we need to keep the hair ultra moisturized. The dryer it is, the more prone to frizz you’ll be.” Here are his top five tips for avoiding frizz!

“Step 1. Shampoo with an ultra moisturizing shampoo — I actually prefer a cleansing conditioner, like one from Wen, as it does not lather and thereby does not dry out the hair. If you prefer a traditional shampoo and conditioner, I would substitute the conditioner with a heavier mask. Lara and I like the moisture mask by Moroccanoil.

Step 2. Apply an anti-frizz product to damp hair. Stay away from oils and silicone-type serums, as they can tend to lay on the cuticle layer of the hair and can either promote the curl we are blowing out, or increase drying time, which will further dry out the hair. Lara loves my Boudoir Hair by Giannillo Satin Slip, which is a smoothing gel-serum. It contains keratin, and although the keratin itself doesn’t contribute to straighter hair, it instead acts like a “filler” to all the open cuticles. It creates a smooth, sleek surface that seals in moisture and reflects light once hair is blown out.”

Gregg continues:

“Step 3. Blow the hair in sections. Satin Slip actually speeds up the drying process. It’s silky consistency lubricates the hair, so the brush can easily “SLIP” through the hair. Avoid pre drying too much, because that will make hair harder to smooth out.

Step 4. Apply an anti-humidity spray. Lara and I love the Oribe Impermeable Anti Humidity Spray.

Step 5. Apply a light to medium hold hairspray. The less the hair moves, the better your style will stay. A staple on the set of Good Morning America is my product Fishnets from the BHBG collection.”

HollywoodLifers, are these tips helpful for frizz free hair?