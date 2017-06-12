‘Counting On’ Recap: Joy Duggar & Austin Forsyth Tie The Knot & Share Very 1st Kiss

Joy-Anna Duggar is a married woman! Saying ‘I do’ to Austin Forsyth in the season premiere of ‘Counting On,’ the teen revealed she had absolutely zero pre-wedding jitters! And her favorite part of her special day? The 1st kiss of course! See the newlywed’s big smooch here.

Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, could NOT have been more ready to marry her now-husband Austin Forsyth, 23, when it came time for their May 26th nuptials. And lucky for us, the new season of TLC’s Counting On is all about Joy and Austin’s wedding prep — with the season starting on June 12 with a special two-hour premiere detailing their special day. And seriously, it was beyond romantic! Beginning the episode with a bang, Joy gushed to the cameras on the day of her wedding, “This is definitely the day that I’ve been waiting for for a very long time. I can’t believe that it’s already here.” Aw!

Austin echoed his bride’s sweet sentiments, saying “Today is the day that I have dreamed about and prayed about for pretty much as long as I can remember.” Clearly these two are meant to be! But either way, fans were surprised when the lovebirds moved their wedding date from October 28 all the way up to May 26. But I guess when it’s true love, you just can’t wait.

“Saying our vows and saying ‘I do’ and committing our lives to each other is so incredible,” Joy gushed in a TLC video after their nuptials in Rogers, Arkansas. “I am so blessed to be married to him.” Her new hubby couldn’t have agreed more. “I’m just looking forward to getting to share my life, its good time and its challenges, with my best friend,” Austin said.

Before walking down the aisle, Joy and Austin saw each other quite a few times, which is uncommon for brides and grooms to do on their wedding day. But the couple could not have cared less, as they were content doing their nuptials THEIR way. “Joy and I do things different,” Austin explained. “We needed to talk about some things and pray together, so we threw tradition out the window.” One thing they KEPT with tradition for though was the Duggar-style first kiss. That is, Austin and Joy decided to save their very first kiss for their wedding day.

“I think the first kiss was amazing,” Austin later gushed. “It was better than I ever thought it would be.” Sharing the spotlight with her brother Joseph Duggar, 22, Joy helped orchestrate a marriage proposal during her wedding reception. Instead of throwing her bouquet to all the single ladies at the party, Joy turned around and handed the beautiful flowers to Joe’s girlfriend-of-three months, Kendra Caldwell, 18. Joe then dropped to one knee and popped the question in front of their loved ones. So get excited, Counting On fans — it looks like there’ll be yet another Duggar wedding in no time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — were you surprised Austin and Joy tied the knot five months early? What do you think of her wedding gown?