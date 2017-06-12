‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Corinne Olympios Reportedly Did Not Consent To DeMario Jackson Hookup

We’re finally getting more answers into the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal involving Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. After consent was called into question when the two allegedly hooked up, a new report claims Corinne was in a blackout state. Get the details.

Corinne Olympios, 24, claims she was blacked out drunk when she hooked up with DeMario Jackson, 30, according to TMZ, June 12. The former Bachelor contestant reportedly faults producers for not protecting her by cutting the cameras. However, other sources who have seen the footage, tell the site that Corinne appeared to be “lucid and fully engaged.”

Corinne was reportedly drunk throughout the entire first day of filming, when she ended up nude a swimming pool with DeMario, a source close to her claims. The blonde allegedly does not remember a single thing. As for DeMario? — He can reportedly recall every detail from their time together, including the alleged “rubbing, touching and fingering.” He also reportedly remembers licking her genitals.

The day after their alleged x-rated hookup, fellow cast members reportedly began to inform Corinne of what had happened with DeMario. Corinne claims that numerous cast members notified people on the production crew that she was in no condition to consent to any sexual acts, as reported by the site. However, the crew allegedly ignored the warnings.

On the other hand, production sources tell TMZ that the cast members did not complain to anyone that Corinne was too intoxicated to consent. So, what’s the story, here?

And, get this — Corinne reportedly doesn’t fully blame DeMario for what went down in the pool. She’s allegedly placing most of the blame on Bachelor In Paradise producers for not stopping it. The site claims that Corinne has hired lawyers to proceed with the rest of the situation. Corinne has reportedly told friends that she has a boyfriend and that she would have never done what she did with cameras rolling.

As you may know, Warner Bros. suspended production of Bachelor In Paradise‘s season 4 after a producer reportedly witnessed Corinne and DeMario’s hookup. The producer allegedly filed a “third party complaint” with Warner Bros. after becoming “uncomfortable” on set.

Warner Bros. immediately took action, shut down production and sent the cast home on June 11. Now, they have launched a thorough investigation into the sexual allegations. The future of the show remains in limbo.

