Get Chrissy Teigen’s Hollywood Waves For Summer With Drugstore Products

Chrissy Teigen STUNNED in white at the Tony Awards in NYC on June 11. Her Hollywood waves are easy to copy — the look is romantic, classic and perfect for summer. AND she used drugstore styling products for the look — get it below!

Chrissy Teigen was absolutely glowing at the Tony Awards in New York City! Held live on June 11, she supported hubby John Legend, who performed at the show, honoring Broadway’s best. Celeb hairstylist Laura Polko created Chrissy’s glam waves and told HollywoodLife.com about the inspiration: “Chrissy’s dress! It allowed us to wear the hair down. And, it’s the Tony’s — which is special, because it means you can do something more polished and classic.” It’s so interesting to know the thought process behind the look! Each awards show has a different vibe, and for the Tony’s, Chrissy went for romance. Here’s exactly how to get the look from Laura:

“Step 1: I began by prepping Chrissy’s damp hair with mousse and then sectioned off the back to begin blow-drying with the T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i and the T3 Anti-Gravity round brush.

Step 2: Starting in the back, I worked my way up, blow drying each section and then clipping to set the blowout as I went. Once I got to the top section, I created the deep side part and split into 3 parts. I used the round brush to really create volume here.

Step 3: After blowout was completed, I used the T3 Twirl Convertible 1.25” Curling Iron to create the curls starting at the back of the head. I curled each section starting at the root and away from the face. I then let the curl fall, but before it cooled down I used my two fingers to wrap it back up and clip in place to have it set.

Step 4: Once I got to the top section, I curled the hair back, still keeping the side part. I then used a spritz of hairspray over all of the pinned curls while they set.

Step 5: I let the pinned curls set for about 30 minutes while Chrissy got her makeup done. I then took out of the clips and brushed all of the curls out until I got the shape I desired. Expert tip: The more you brush it out, the more you get shape!

Step 6: I then backcombed the crown a little bit and tucked one side of her hair behind her ear and finished with hairspray.”

Chrissy works with TRESemme, so you can use their mousse and hairspray to copy this look! It’s available at the drugstore! Her makeup look was amazing as well. Her skin was glowing! That was probably thanks to her own highlighting palette she created with BECCA Cosmetics! Her eyes were dark and defined and her lips were kept neutral. Stunning!

