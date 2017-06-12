Chris Brown ‘Has Never Stopped Loving’ Rihanna: He’d ‘Reunite With Her In A Heartbeat’

Chris Brown may have had a relationship with Karrueche Tran and a love child with Nia Guzman since dating Rihanna, but a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he’s never stopped loving RiRi.

Chris Brown’s former relationship with Rihanna, 29, has found it’s way back into the headlines after the release of his documentary Welcome to My Life premiered on June 8. Chris openly talked about assaulting his ex-girlfriend, even admitting that he planned to propose to her before the incident. Now, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he still feels as strongly about her now as he did way back then. “Chris has never stopped loving Rihanna,” said the insider. “He would reunite with her in a heartbeat.” See pics of Rih and Chris, here.

Unfortunately, the source also revealed that Rihanna is not as enthusiastic about a reunion. “She’s keeping him at arms’ length,” they explained. However, that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t have some kind of feelings for him. “She still speaks to Chris, but not as often now as she did—she’s trying to wean herself off of him, because she knows it will be difficult to fall in love with someone else if her head is still in his space.” If it’s up to Chris, he will very much stay on her mind.

However, Chris still doesn’t seem to be in a place where he can treat Rihanna the way she deserves, so it’s probably better if she steers clear. Just months earlier, his ex Karrueche Tran filed a restraining order because he allegedly hurt her and threatened her friends. He also posted a scary video where he said he would make any ex “miserable” that tried to move on from him. That doesn’t sound healthy to us.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rihanna should ever consider reuniting with Chris? Let us know!