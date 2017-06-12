Chief Keef Arrested Again: Rapper Allegedly Caught With Drugs At An Airport

Chief Keef — known for his CRAZY issues with the law — was arrested early on June 12 before boarding a plane in South Dakota for allegedly having an ounce of marijuana on him, including blunts and edibles. And get this, Chief said he ‘forgot’ he had the drugs.

Chief Keef, 21, was cuffed early on June 12 for allegedly “forgetting” he was carrying some drugs on his person. The rapper was taken in before trying to board a plane at an airport in Sioux Falls, South Dakota — the city where he had performed the night before — when the police discovered he was packing some marijuana and paraphernalia on him.

The authorities found four blunts and an edible (with a wrapper stating it contained 200 mg of THC) in Chief’s backpack, according to a TMZ source. TMZ is reporting that Chief was allegedly holding an ounce of weed and was taken in for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. According to a TMZ insider, the rapper actually “forgot” he had the drugs on him before he attempted to board the plane. The outlet is reporting that Chief was still in jail on the morning of June 12 and waiting to be arraigned, however his team expected his lawyers to have him out soon. Click here to see celebrity mugshots.

This is hardly the first time Chief has had troubles with the law. The rapper was arrested for a DUI in Miami in April (after which he took the most bizarre mugshot EVER) and taken in back in January after the LAPD searched for him for a week due to his alleged involvement in a home invasion robbery. Jeeze, get it together Chief!

