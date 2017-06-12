Caitlyn Jenner Attacked By Katy Perry’s Friends Over Politics On ‘Witness’ Live Stream

Katy Perry’s ‘Witness’ live stream turned political during a conversation with Caitlyn Jenner over dinner. Nobody could believe that she actually voted for Donald Trump!

Well this is awkward. Caitlyn Jenner, 67, got into some hot water at Katy Perry‘s Rose & Thorn dinner when the subject turned to her political views. The other guests at the party, broadcast as part of Katy’s Witness live stream, were confused as to how she, a transgender woman, could vote for someone who doesn’t openly support LGBTQ+ rights. Caitlyn is a vocal Republican, who publicly supported Donald Trump, 70, for president. The reality star went on the defensive as guests continued to question her beliefs.

It sucked to be the lone Trump voter at the table when Katy’s guests started talking about their distaste for the president. Caitlyn argued that she grew up in an America where the government didn’t interfere in citizen’s daily lives as much, but they pushed back that she experienced life as a wealthy white man — incredibly privileged. After more discussion with her powerhouse, bipartisan dinner mates, including activist Van Jones, commentator Sally Kohn, comedian Margaret Cho, DJ Yung Skeeter, Republican political commentator Ana Navarro, fashion editor Derek Blasberg, TruTV host Amanda Seales, Caitlyn shut down. “I don’t wanna talk anymore!” she said while trying to eat.

Caitlyn was able to turn the situation around by telling the table that she’s trying to promote LGBTQ+ ideals in the Republican community. While she’s not one to “sit on a street corner with a protest sign,” Caitlyn’s meeting with influential Republican leaders to discuss trans advocacy.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Caitlyn’s politics should have been off limits at dinner, or was this an important discussion?