Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pausing Careers To Give Kids ‘Normal Childhood’ After Split

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are two of the most famous faces in the world, but they’d give up Hollywood if it meant their kids had a normal childhood. That’s why they’re taking a break from acting, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Neither Brad, nor Angelina have plans to act anytime soon,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Both Brad and Angelina have made the decision to cut back on acting work, as it takes them away from home for such long periods of time, and they won’t be able to be there for the kids as much as they want. Brad is signed on for the World War Z sequel, but that’s just in pre-production stage and has no shooting date set. Angelina is signed to the Maleficent follow up, but that’s still in the development stage, so filming won’t be starting for some time.”

That’s great! Brad and Angelina are incredibly busy, and now they’ll both have a much-needed break to spend with their family. While the estranged spouses obviously aren’t living together, they both have happy households where the kids can have lots of fun at home. Angelina’s filmmaking took her all over the globe last year while also dealing with the painful split. It meant her kids got to go on amazing trips to places like Cambodia and England, but they also had to be away from dad. Then Brad had his own film work to do, too. It seems so stressful! But Brad and Angelina are doing everything they can to provide their kids some stability.

“The kids are everything to [Brad and Angelina],” the source told us. “They’re committed to giving them the best upbringing possible, and as normal a childhood as they can, given the circumstances. The breakup made them even more determined to do so, as the kids really suffered emotionally following the split. Brad and Angelina may still have issues with each other, but they are working hard at resolving them, and are both determined to provide a stable and loving home for the children. They are parents, number one, and Hollywood stars, number two.”

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Brad and Angelina will return to acting?