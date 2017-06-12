BowWowChallenge Part 2: Fans Flip After He Gets Chased By Admirers In New Video

It’s the Bow Wow Challenge all over again! On June 11, the rapper posted a video of fans chasing him through a parking lot. However, after recently getting caught apparently lying about riding in a private jet, fans are skeptical. See their hilarious tweets!

Get ready to cringe, people! Shad Moss AKA Bow Wow, 30, seems to have lost his fans’ trust after the whole private jet fiasco. On June 11 he shared a video of himself being chased through the streets of Charlotte, NC by rabid fans dying to get close to him, but Twitter isn’t buying it. The video looks pretty legit. In it, Bow Wow can be seen sprinting away from a crowd of screaming girls, while yelling “oh sh*t!” and rushing toward his tour bus. See the best memes of Bow Wow, here!

“On tour and I’m still getting chased,” he captioned the pic, along with a laughing-till-you-cry emoji, plus the hashtags “#runniggarun 😂😂” “#feelslikethewalkingdead” and “#love.” “I’m 30, I think I pulled something 😂,” he continued. Twitter users had plenty of theories about what actually happened, and none of them include simply having a hoard of fans. “Bow Wow paid some ‘fans’ to chase him in Charlotte,” wrote a user. “They probably all wanted refunds and he trying to pull shenanigans on folks,” said another. Even the City of Charlotte questioned his motives, tweeting an eyebrow-raised emoji directly to the rapper. Ouch!

However, despite all of the hate, one Instagram user named Ysingleton1922 stepped up to defend him. “Bow Wow did actually get chased,” they wrote. “We were at the concert. I took my daughters and my niece. My daughters and niece were by the tour buses at the back of the Ovens Auditorium taking pictures with Supa Peach, Miss Mulatto, and Lil Key. Jermaine Dupri walks out recording the crowd’s response and gets on the tour bus. Bow Wow comes and the kids that were not taking pictures started walking screaming his name and chased him. Only two tour buses were able to fit into the spot behind the concert auditorium. So Bow Wow’s was further down the street and he did have to run on a sidewalk. It was not that far. In Bow Wow’s defense it really happened.” Interesting! See the video for yourself:

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bow Wow really got chased, or is he lying again? Let us know!