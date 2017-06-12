Blac Chyna Treats Kids Dream Kardashian & King Cairo To Fun Legoland Trip: Where’s Rob?

Blac Chyna spoiled her adorable youngsters, Dream Kardashian & King Cairo, with a weekend trip to Legoland, and they seemed to have a total blast! But while the threesome lived it up at the amusement park, and even have adorable pics to prove it, 1 family member was noticeably missing from the fun — Rob!

SO cute! Blac Chyna, 29, took her two kids, Dream Kardashian, 7 months, and King Cairo Stevenson, 4, to Legoland on June 10, and the trip is totally making our hearts melt! Taking to Instagram and Snapchat, the model shared her kids’ fun-filled theme park experience with fans, and we love how she not only took cute pics but also shot video of King dancing and of her and Dream cuddling. Seriously, their Legoland trip seemed beyond fun! But sadly, Dream’s father and Chyna’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, 30, was nowhere in sight.

Chyna, dressed casually in overalls and sneakers, seemed content playing it low-key for the day as she shared their experience over social media. “My poom poom nuggets 😩❤️ had a blast at LegoLand!!!” she captioned one Instagram shot of her, Dream, and King standing inside the California park. Via Snapchat, the star shared video of herself snuggling up to Dream while the infant laughs, and another clip of King dancing with a friend named Maddy while exploring. Apparently, the threesome were there to celebrate Maddy’s b-day.

Chyna’s Insta pics with each of her youngsters were appropriately captioned, “Kinging 👑” and “Dreaming ☁️.” While the reality star shares King with ex Tyga, 27, Legoland is a favorite spot for Chyna and Rob. Fans may remember that back in March of 2016, Rob and Chyna visited the park for Rob’s birthday. King was also present, and news of Chyna and Rob’s pregnancy would end up breaking less than two months later. Unfortunately, the two have had their fair share of relationship issues, which may be why Rob didn’t join his family on the sweet trip!

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Rob and Chyna are over for good? How sweet are these cute Legoland pics?