Bernice Burgos Poses Nude Wearing Only A Puerto Rican Flag — Tempting T.I. After Split?

Hot to trot! To celebrate her nationality, Bernice Burgos posed in nothing but a Puerto Rican flag for a breathtaking new photo shoot. She looked gorgeous with her bountiful curves glistening in the sunset! Is she tempting T.I. after their rumored split?

There’s no dulling her shine! Bernice Burgos, 37, nearly broke the internet with her latest photo shoot on June 11, showing her posing by the ocean wearing only a soaked Puerto Rican flag. With her hair slicked back, she let the red, white and blue fabric drape down her silhouette as she gazed seductively at the camera. The model appeared to be nude for the special occasion, covering her goodies by strategically placing the flag. Bernice is no stranger to showing off her gorgeous body, often putting her curvy frame on full display. Is she showing her rumored ex T.I., 36, what he’s missing?

The former flames reportedly parted ways because the rapper still had feelings for his estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41. He’s been extra busy these days, venturing from city to city on his Hustle Gang Tour, while Bernice continues to travel for her own club hosting gigs. However, she’d be willing to take TIP back if he put in the effort. “As much as she pretends otherwise, Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, she’s still crazy about him,” a source close to Bernice tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Bernice has been having a blast and she’s definitely treating her fans to all sorts of stunning pics and videos. While vacationing in Barbados recently, T.I.’s off-again fling showed off her sizzling dance moves while grooving to one of Chris Brown’s, 28, hottest tracks on June 4. The model shook her booty in a thong bikini to “Whatever You Want” and tagged Meek Mill, 30. Meek loved it, responding, “wish I could send this to my homies in the bing!”

Pa Que Tu Lo Sepas! 🇵🇷💪🏾🍫 A post shared by http://www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

As we previously reported, Bernice still feels a little blindsided by their hot and cold romance. “He was totally into her, and totally swore that it was over between him and Tiny, and now she feels like it was all just one big fat lie,” our insider close to the model explained. Time will tell if it’s over for good!

