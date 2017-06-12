Ben Platt Chokes Back Tears With Inspiring Tony Awards Speech After ‘Insane’ Win

So sweet! Ben Platt’s acceptance speech at the Tony Awards was heartfelt and truly touching, and we’ve got the video here for you to relive the moment over and over again.

Ben Platt, 23, went into the 2017 Tony Awards as the favorite to win — and that’s exactly what he did. The star of Dear Evan Hansen was crowned the Best Leading Actor in a Musical during the ceremony on Sunday, June 11, and he gave an exciting acceptance speech that we are still not over. When presenter Tina Fey, 47, called his name as the winner, the camera showed Ben scream, “Oh my God!” as his mother pulled him into a long embrace. He kissed his father, producer Marc Platt, and even actor Christian Borle on the way to the stage and then delivered some very inspiring words as he held back his own tears of joy.

“And finally to all young people watching at home: don’t waste any time trying to be like anybody but yourself because the things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful,” Ben said at the very end of his speech. This was after he paid tribute to his parents, Marc and Julie, who he called his “heroes” and swore they were “the best people in the entire world.” Ben added, “Dad, you’re my hero. You taught me that you have to be a decent human being to be a decent artist and I love you for it.” Aw!

While winning Best Leading Actor in A Musical was very exciting, both Ben and the Dear Evan Hansen cast won multiple awards throughout the evening. Ben’s co-star, Rachel Bay Jones, won Best Leading Actress in a Musical, and the show itself took home the biggest award of the night: Best Musical! Congrats to Ben and the entire cast on their epic evening!

