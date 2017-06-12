Bella Hadid Flashes Nipples In Bralette In The Middle Of The NYC Streets — New Pic

Bella’s nearly baring it all! The younger Hadid sis just landed in NYC on June 11, and she obviously had to stop traffic … literally! She stood in the middle of the busy NYC streets in nothing but a thin, white bra! See her latest sexy snap here!

When it comes to Hollywood’s hottest stars, it’s all about freeing the nipple! And, Bella Hadid, 20, is the latest celeb to join the club. The model arrived in NYC on June 11, and headed straight for SoHo, where there is a massive billboard of her for Calvin Klein‘s denim latest campaign.

Bella stood in the middle of the street to snap the below photo, where her nipples were exposed. The model appeared to be dressed in her signature Nike gear, since she’s the face of their OG Cortez campaign. She posed next to busy traffic, while she showed off her toned tummy in white pants and chunky, gold chains. Honestly, this may be Bella’s sexiest photo yet!

While Bella flashed her nipples in her latest snap, she’s no stranger to taking fashion risks. The model went braless in Paris on June 9, where she exposed her breasts on her way to Dior’s headquarters. She looked chic in a black top, with thin-framed sunnies. So, if her show-stopping moment was a wardrobe malfunction, she played it off super well!

NYC 💋 HOME A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jun 11, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

After seeing Bella’s latest Instagram post [above], it begs the question — What’s the secret to her summer bod? The model recently admitted that although she isn’t a gym-obsessed person, when she works out, she works out hard! “When I work out… I train and I work out hard for two hours,” Bella told E! News on June 5. “I don’t like to do the whole yoga thing. I think yoga is calming and it’s amazing, but if I am going to go for it I am going to go hard.” You go, girl!

And, if you believed the hype that “models don’t eat,” you may want to think again. Bella totally shut down that absurd rumor and even recalled scarfing down a donut moments prior to her interview. “It was bomb,” she said. LOL! That’s what we like to hear!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that this is Bella’s sexiest pic yet?