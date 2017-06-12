Bella Hadid Snuggles With Shirtless Model Jordan Barrett In NYC — New Romance?

Is it love? Bella Hadid clearly never lost her groove, flaunting her bare booty while snuggling with shirtless model Jordan Barrett in her NYC apartment on June 12. Clad in a tank top and high cut panties, Bella appeared to have him captivated with her racy display!

Work it, Bella Hadid! The 20-year-old supermodel oozes confidence these days and now fans are wondering if she’s officially off the market. Bella was photographed cozying up to Australian model Jordan Barrett, 20, on June 12, wearing nothing but a tiny tank top and high cut black panties in her New York City Apartment. She was also posing for a female friend with her booty on full display, placing her behind on the glass as she stood by her living room window. It’s been seven months since she parted ways with The Weeknd, 27, so is she moving on with Jordan? Fans are glad to see her living it up!

Jordan appeared to be in awe as she showed off her gorgeous body in front of the camera. At one point, they cuddled close for a series of playful pics, smiling from ear to ear while taking selfies. He was shirtless during their photo shoot, even when she sweetly stroked his face and made him laugh. They didn’t seem to be hiding their connection, later stepping outside on the balcony to take more cute photos together. Could it be strictly platonic?

Adding even more fire to the romance rumors, Jordan and Bella were spotted attending a Charity Foundation Party together hours later. Even though they didn’t technically arrive together, the pair was reportedly spending more time with each other inside the lavish event. It was only a month ago when the possible new flames first revealed they were hanging out. Bella and Jordan were soaking up the rays in France during the Cannes Film Festival. She was bikini-clad in a seemingly friendly photo of their group, which he shared to his Instagram on May 20, captioned, “Catch up on them Zzzzz’s.” Too cute!

Catch up on them Zzzzz's … A post shared by JORDAN KALE BARRÉTT (@iblamejordan) on May 20, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Bella is a total boss babe and she continues to make strides in her career, but that doesn’t mean she’s completely given up on finding her perfect match. As we previously reported, “She’s ready to fall in love again,” a Bella source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s enjoying being single, working and being independent — but she misses having a boyfriend who loves her.”

