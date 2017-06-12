Melania & Barron Trump Finally Move Into White House 5 Months After Inauguration –1st Pics

The whole family is together again! Now that Barron Trump is finished with school for the year, he and his mom, Melania Trump, have officially moved into the White House with Donald. See the first pics of them arriving here!

Melania and Barron Trump, 11, are ready to start a life at the White House full-time! It’s been nearly five months since Donald Trump, 70, was inaugurated as President of the United States, and finally, his wife and youngest son have joined him in Washington D.C. Donald, Melania and Barron landed on the White House lawn via private plane on June 11, and cameras caught them walking across the lawn as a family. Melania stunned in a pair of high-waisted brown pants and tight white tank, while Barron kept things appropriately casual for his age in dark jeans and a t-shirt. The First Lady’s parents also joined the family for a visit to the Capital.

“Looking forward to the memories we’ll make in our new home!” Melania tweeted on moving day. Initially, it was reported that Melania and Barron would be moving in on June 14, Donald’s birthday, but it looks like they decided to get things going a bit earlier! Before this, the 47-year-old and her son were still living in Trump Tower in New York City while Barron continued school in Manhattan. Melania’s decision to delay moving in is unprecedented, making her the first modern First Lady not to move in with her husband after the Inauguration.

Next fall, Barron will attend private school in Maryland so the family can stay together in D.C. Meanwhile, Melania, who has kept a low profile for most of Donald’s campaign and presidency, will likely become more publicly involved now that she’s living in at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

