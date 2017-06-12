Chris Soules, DeMario Jackson & More Shocking ‘Bachelor’ Nation Scandals

Uh oh! When the cameras start rolling and drinks start flowing, it can often turn into a recipe for disaster. The ‘Bachelor’ franchise has no shortage of scandals involving reality stars like Chris Soules, DeMario Jackson and more! Take a look back at some of the most jaw-dropping moments over the years!

The Bachelor has a reputation for delivering some of the most intense drama, scandals and surprising romances, hence why fans keep returning for more. Even the spin off-shows like The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise are chock full of jaw-dropping moments! The reality stars continually shock audiences with their bizarre decisions. Most recently, Warner Bros. suspended production of BIP’s season 4 after a producer reportedly witnessed Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, getting hot and heavy. The producer allegedly filed a “third party complaint” with Warner Bros. after becoming “uncomfortable” on set while filming.

Some of the most outrageous on-air moments include notable personalities! Olivia Cairid from Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor and Corrine from Nick Viall’s season created a name for themselves with their wild antics. Chad Johnson became the villain during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette, and he continued his shocking behavior on Bachelor in Paradise. He was sent home almost immediately after arriving! Olivia, Corinne and Chad all had to defend themselves to haters on social media.

Other scandals emerged for far different reasons. Brad Womack — we’re talking to you. The hunk shockingly rejected both Deanna Pappa and Jenni Croft at the end of season 11, after making it seem like he was going to pop the question and settle down! From Chris Soules heartbreaking DUI to Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi‘s explosive fight, we’re only scratching the surface on some of the craziest moments from the franchise!

1.) Corinne and DeMario’s hookup

Is it the end of an era? Production on Bachelor In Paradise was reportedly suspended due to “allegations of misconduct” on June 11. DeMario and Corinne allegedly began hooking up in the pool after the cast had been “drinking all day.” The whole ordeal is still being looked into!

2.) Chris gets a DUI

The Bachelor star is looking at possible jail time for fleeing the scene of a fatal crash in April. Chris [Soules] pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, a Class D felony, after the accident that tragically left one man dead.

3.) Chad’s raging temper

Chad is known for losing his cool, especially when it came to his nemesis Evan Bass. “You’re gonna f–kin’ die,” Chad said to his rival on season 12 of The Bachelorette. “When you go home, you think I can’t find you? You think I won’t go out of my way to come to your house?” Talk about a freaky threat!

4.) Jason pulls the switcheroo

Jason Mesnick shocked fans everywhere after The Bachelor‘s thirteenth-season finale, after rejecting Molly Malaney in favor of Melissa Rycroft. However, he immediately had second thoughts about his decision and ended up dumping Melissa and asking for a second chance with Molly. Yikes!

5.) Justin has a lady at home

Justin “Rated R” Rego was trying to have his cake and eat it too, while appearing on Ali Fedotowsky‘s season of The Bachelorette. She publicly slammed him after discovering that he had a loving girlfriend back home. His other woman, Jessica, even spoke with Ali on the phone and confirmed that Justin was sneakily trying to pull double duty. Oh no, he didn’t!

