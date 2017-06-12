‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Robby Hayes & More Shocked Over ‘Serious’ Corinne & DeMario Scandal

As details of Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson’s alleged hookup that suspended filming on ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ continue to emerge, see what cast members from this season and seasons’ past are saying about the shocking scandal.

Little by little, more and more Bachelor In Paradise franchise stars are taking to social media to comment on what allegedly went down between Corinne Olympios, 24, and DeMario Jackson, 30, while filming earlier this week. As we previously told you, the season 4 cast was sent home after production on the show was halted over the weekend, and Robby Hayes wasted no time returning to social media once he got his phone back. He posted a photo of himself on Instagram June 12, and although he didn’t comment on the situation with the pic, eagle-eyed fans noticed a message he left in the comments section. “It’s very serious and a super unfortunate situation,” he wrote. “I am hopeful for the best.”

Meanwhile, former Bachelor In Paradise cast member, Tanner Tolbert, who found love with Jade Roper on season 2 and wound up marrying her, also took to Instagram to write, “I feel bad for everyone involved…cast and crew…and that people are not going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us.” Unsurprisingly, former show villain, Chad Johnson, who made waves on season 3, also made sure to comment. “TV Shows I’ve been on — 4. TV shows I’ve messed up so bad that they had to stop filming — 0,” he wrote, along with another tweet trying to be funny: “I’m excited for Bachelor in Pornadise.”

In case you haven’t been following, here’s what allegedly went down. Corinne and DeMario met on the first day of filming BIP and reportedly got very drunk, which led to a wild and raunchy hookup in the pool. While DeMario claims everything was consensual, Corinne was allegedly in no state to consent to what happened, which freaked out a show producer, who then filed a complaint, according to TMZ. While some sources say Corinne seemed “lucid and fully engaged” in the tape, TMZ reports that she claims she was ‘blackout’ when the DeMario hookup went down, and is blaming producers for not putting a stop to it before it got too far.

I'm heartbroken about BIP. 💔 — Raven (@ravengates09) June 12, 2017

I feel bad for everyone involved… cast and crew… and that people are not going to be able to enjoy an experience that meant so much to us. #bachelorinparadise A post shared by Tanner Tolbert (@tanner.tolbert) on Jun 12, 2017 at 9:28am PDT

So much fake news out there swirling around 🙄 — Jasmine (@jasminegoode24) June 12, 2017

'Little red corvette, you need to find a love that's gonna last.' ———————————————————– 📸@Spensergoodman @korchmarbags A post shared by Robby Hayes (@roberthunter89) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

While Robby was quick to confirm that the situation was “serious,” other Bachelor in Paradise castmates didn’t seem too concerned — Jasmine Goode, Jack Stone, Alexis Waters, Astrid Loch and Iggy Rodriguez all looked carefree and happy in photos they posted to social media stories from the plane.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the reaction to Corinne and DeMario’s drama?