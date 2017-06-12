‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Cast Reunites For One Last Photo After Being Sent Home

Although Warner Bros. shut down filming of ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ on June 11, the cast is all smiles! The group met up at the airport, after they were sent home from the set, and snapped a group pic! However, there were two notable cast members missing from the cute snap…

Take it all in! — This may be the last time we will see the Bachelor In Paradise cast all together. After Warner Bros. abruptly shut down filming of the ABC show, the cast was forced to pack their bags and head home. However, they snapped a cute group pic before leaving paradise, while at an airport in Puerto Vallarta on June 11.

Most of the cast members — including Danielle Maltby, Robby Hayes and Vinny Ventiera — posed for the photo. Nonetheless, Bachelor alums, Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates, Ben Zorn, and most importantly, Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, were all missing.

As you may know, production was reportedly shut down due to claims that DeMario and Corinne were involved in x-rated sexual acts that made one producer extremely “uncomfortable.” The pair were allegedly told by producers on the first day of filming, that they would be involved in a romantic storyline for the show. On that same day, DeMario and Corinne began drinking, and that’s when Corinne reportedly jumped on his lap and began kissing him. From there, the two allegedly got naked in a pool, where their hookup reportedly turned into something straight out of an x-rated film.

The producer that reportedly felt uneasy about witnessing Corinne and DeMario’s hookup, allegedly filed a “third party complaint” with Warner Bros. Soon after, production was immediately suspended over the allegations of misconduct. Warner Bros. has since told HollywoodLife.com that they are “conducting a thorough investigation” of the incident.

As of June 12, more news has been discovered about Corinne and DeMario’s hookup. Consent has come into play, according to multiple reports. The producer allegedly felt as though Corinne was too intoxicated before the pool hookup and was therefore, unable to consent. “The show absolutely values the primacy of consent, and this instance it appears as though conduct allegedly occurred without the proper consent having been given,” a source told People. A fellow, unidentified cast member also revealed to the mag that multiple contestants [also unidentified] were not pleased with how production handled Corinne and DeMario’s situation. While there are many details to still be known, this doesn’t sound like it’s going to end well.

