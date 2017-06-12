Ariel Winter Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples While Rocking Daisy Dukes — Gorgeous Pics

Ariel Winter’s not sweating the summer heat! The actress went braless in her sexy daisy dukes, while out on a date with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden! The pair were spotted in CA on June 11, and Ariel bared it all in a loose tank top! See the sultry, new photos!

Ariel Winter‘s summer body is on point! The actress, 19, exposed her nipples in a beige tank on June 11 and didn’t have a care in the world! She was on a lunch date with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 29 in Sherman Oaks, CA when she opted to go braless. And, we’re loving her bold fashion choices!

The actress also showed off her sultry curves in dark daisy dukes and black boots. Her man, on the other hand, decided to cover up a bit more in a white tee, jean jacket and black pants. The happy couple looked adorable, while they sipped on iced coffees and held hands.

Ariel is no stranger to taking major fashion risks. Although she’s been criticized for her revealing outfits, she most recently showed off her toned tummy in LA on June 5. The sexy star rocked a black crop top with ripped jeans and she looked totally fierce.

Speaking of critics, Ariel’s estranged mother attacked her in the press for “exposing herself.” Chrisoula ‘Chrystal’ Workman, who the actress became legally emancipated from in May 2015, isn’t a fan of Ariel’s wardrobe. “She needs to grow up,” Chrystal told In Touch magazine on June 7. “I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary… She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.” Yikes.

It’s interesting that Chrystal would say such things, because at one point, she was accused of trying to “sexualize” Ariel when the actress was much younger. However, Chrystal denies such allegations.

Soon after Chrystal’s harsh comments, Ariel took to Twitter to fire back at her estranged mother.“What’s sad is that you lie consistently,” she said in a tweet on June 7. Ariel went on to claim that Chrystal only tries to communicate with her through the press, and that it’s a “toxic” situation.

Regardless of Chrystal’s comments or body image trolls on the internet, Ariel is finally comfortable in her own skin. After the actress underwent a breast reduction surgery last June [2016], her confidence has been restored. Ariel went from a size 32F chest to a 34D. Leading up to her operation, Ariel’s body, especially her back and neck, “started to hurt so bad that I couldn’t take the pain,” she emotionally revealed to Glamour magazine in Aug. 2015. Ariel also recalled sad memories of how bathing suit shopping was always a nightmare. The actress admitted that she would have full-out meltdowns when she had to look for swimsuits.

However, that’s all a thing of the past. Ariel recently admitted that she finally feels like herself and she’s in a happy place! “I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time,” she told Refinery 29 on May 31. “But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” Ariel said. “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself. Those people are going to be rude to me regardless of what I do, so I should just try and be happy with what I am.” You go, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ariel’s latest look?