Ben Platt: 5 Things To Know About The Broadway Star Nominated For A Tony

You know Ben Platt from ‘Pitch Perfect’ has been bringing audiences to tears in ‘Dear Even Hansen!’ We’ve gathered up everything you have to know about him before the Tony Awards!

Ben Platt has been breaking hearts with his wrenching performance as the star of Dear Evan Hansen. He was nominated for a Tony in the Lead Actor in a Musical category and he’ll find out if he won at the awards ceremony on Sunday, June 11. We’ve got everything you need to know about the 23 year-old actor who has taken Broadway by storm!

1.You might have recognized him on the big screen.

Ben played Benji in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2! He has appeared in a few movies recently like Ricki and the Flash with Meryl Streep and Billy Flynn’s Long Halftime Walk with Taylor Swift’s rumored beau Joe Alwyn, 26.

2. He’s the star of the Tony nominated musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Ben has been starring in the musical since it opened originally at the Arena Stage in Washington in 2015. He played a 17 year-old high schooler who befriends the family of a fellow student who committed suicide. The play was praised and Evan’s performance has been hailed as incredible. “When I watched Ben’s performance, I felt myself carried into his world,” Neil Patrick Harris told The New York Times. The musical was also nominated for Best Musical!

3. Ben’s father is also in show business.

Ben grew up in Los Angeles where his father Marc Platt has been working as a theater and movie producer. He produced the Broadway smash hit Wicked and the Academy Award nominated movie La La Land! “It would be totally disingenuous if I didn’t acknowledge that being my father’s son has helped me,” Ben told The New York Times. “But it’s also made me aware of how lucky I am, and how hard I have to work to prove I deserve these opportunities I’ve been given. I hope this kind of puts that question to rest.”

4. Ben can’t talk for hours to save his voice.

Ben had to stop talking in order to protect his voice so he can perform eight times a week. People have not been able to get over the fact that he even sing and cry simultaneously. “Think of how hard that is to do, to sing an entire song and cry simultaneously. I couldn’t do it. I physically couldn’t do it. I’d sound like a goat,” Neil told the NYT.

5. He’s meeting Hollywood royalty!

People have been raving so much about Ben and now half of the A-list has been to New York City to see his performance. Ben’s Instagram has been filling up with selfies with everyone from Morgan Freeman and Jessica Chastain to John Stamos and Kate Hudson!

