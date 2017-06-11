Pittsburgh Penguins Vs. Nashville Predators Game 6 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Finals

One game away! The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 3-2 against the Nashville Predators and can repeat as Stanley Cup Champions with a win in game six. We’ve got your way to watch the epic action via live stream on June 11 at 8pm EST.

It’s all come down to home rink advantage in the 2017 Stanley Cup finals, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and Nashville Predators have remained victorious on their own ice while dropping their road games. After the Pens went up 2-0, the Preds clapped back with back to back wins in Bridgestone Arena to even up the series. Game five shifted the action back to PPG Paints Arena where Pittsburgh annihilated the Predators with a 6-0 blanking. If if they can muster up a game six win in Nashville, they’ll repeat as Stanley Cup champions! The team has their work cut out for them though, as Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne, 34, has been a total wall against the Penguins scoring machine that includes Sidney Crosby, 29, Evgeny Malkin, 30, and Jake Guetzel, 22, when he plays in front of his home fans.

Nashville is hoping their energetic home crowd will bring them good luck as they look to tie up the series 3-3 and force a game seven. This is the first time the team has made it to the Stanley Cup finals and they would love to bring home the iconic trophy for the very first time. Bridgestone Arena completely comes alive with the loudest and most amped up fans in the NHL, has Music City has become hockey central with so much enthusiasm for the Predators. Bring on those catfish!

Country music’s finest have been turning up in the stands and so many stars have stepped up to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Predators home games. The likes of Dierks Bentley, 41, Trisha Yearwood, Keith Urban, 49, and Kelly Clarkson, 35, have all took turns at the microphone singing Old Glory, and we’re so stoked to see which superstar will do the honors in game six!