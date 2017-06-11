Mexico Vs. USA Live Stream: Watch The FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Online

Here we go! Team USA will travel south of the border to meet Mexico on its home turf for an emotional 2018 World Cup qualifying match. The Americans challenge ‘El Tri’ on June 11 at 8:30 PM ET. Soccer fans better not miss this game!

For the United States Men’s National Team, this match against Mexico comes at a drastic time. Following a disastrous opening to “The Hex” (short for Hexagonal, the six-team, fifth round of CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifying) the Americans entered this gameday on the bubble. They suffered two losses at the start of the Hex, one of which was to Mexico. Now, the US faces down El Tri at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, where the Mexican side has been practically unbeatable. Can the Americans keep their World Cup dreams alive?

For the longest of time, the United States could not beat Mexico. The Mexican side went on a 43-year-long unbeaten streak against the US, from 1937-980, according to US Soccer. Since 2000, things have swung over to the American’s side, a bit. They’ve been able to rack up 13 wins and 7 draws, all while keeping their losses down to just 5. Of course, only one of those wins happened at Estadio Azteca. The US walked out of a 2012 friendly with a 1-0 victory. Yeah, that’s probably not going to happen again. Even if this game didn’t have World Cup qualifying implications, the Mexican side wasn’t going to lie down for the Americans.

It’s a shame that the USMNT doesn’t have “Dos a Cero” as a rallying cry. Just like how Mexico is, for all intents and purposes, invincible at home, the United States has a history of beating Mexico, 2-0, whenever El Tri travels north of the border, per Fox Sports. Oct. 25, 2000 was the first “Dos A Cero” of the new millennium, as Landon Donovan, 35, led the team in this win over Mexico. The Americans would rack up seven more “Dos A Cero” wins in America, before Mexico killed that trend in 2016. The Mexicans beat the US in Columbus, Ohio, 2-1. If the US suffers a similar fate here, their World Cup dreams might just go up in smoke.

