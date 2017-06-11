Tony Awards Winners 2017 — Full List: Cynthia Nixon & More

Huge congrats are in order for all of your favorite Broadway stars! Here’s the FULL list of winners from the 2017 Tony Awards!

Kevin Spacey, 57, hosted the Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11, in New York City and they were incredible. Stars from both stage and screen showed up for the 2017 ceremony, and many of Broadway’s brightest and most talented stars were crowned winners. The show kicked off at 8pm ET live on CBS, broadcasting from Carnegie Hall in the heart of Manhattan. Tons of notable nominees were also on hand to perform, including Josh Groban and the cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Ben Platt, the star of Dear Evan Hansen, also performed “Waving Through a Window” from the critically acclaimed show.

But, the show didn’t end there! Many A-list celebs showed up to present throughout the show, too. While Bette Midler and Patti Lupone battled it out for Best Actress in a Musical, James Earl Jones was presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. Anna Kendrick Tina Fey, Orlando Bloom and so many others were in attendance, too. Stars like Scarlett Johansson, Taraji P. Henson and more presented and took part in the magical evening! All around it was a pretty spectacular night, so now we’ll share the FULL list of Tony Award winners from the ceremony. Check it out below and note that winners are bolded!

Best Musical

“Come From Away”

“Dear Evan Hansen”

“Groundhog Day”

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Play

“A Doll’s House, Part 2”

“Indecent”

“Oslo”

“Sweat”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Falsettos”

“Hello, Dolly!”

“Miss Saigon”

Best Revival of a Play

“Jitney”

“The Little Foxes”

“Present Laughter”

“Six Degrees of Separation”

Best Book of a Musical

“Come From Away,” Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

“Groundhog Day,” Danny Rubin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Dave Malloy

Best Original Score

“Come From Away,” Music and Lyrics: Irene Sankoff and David Hein

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Music and Lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

“Groundhog Day,” Music and Lyrics: Tim Minchin

“Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” Music and Lyrics: Dave Malloy

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Denis Arndt, “Heisenberg”

Chris Cooper, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Corey Hawkins, “Six Degrees of Separation”

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Jefferson Mays, “Oslo”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Cate Blanchett, “The Present”

Jennifer Ehle, “Oslo”

Sally Field, “The Glass Menagerie”

Laura Linney, “The Little Foxes”

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, “Falsettos”

Josh Groban, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”

David Hyde Pierce, “Hello, Dolly!”

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Denée Benton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Christine Ebersole, “War Paint”

Patti LuPone, “War Paint”

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Eva Noblezada, “Miss Saigon”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Danny DeVito, “The Price”

Nathan Lane, “The Front Page”

Richard Thomas, “The Little Foxes”

John Douglas Thompson, “Jitney”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Johanna Day, “Sweat”

Jayne Houdyshell, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Cynthia Nixon, “The Little Foxes”

Condola Rashad, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Michelle Wilson, “Sweat”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Mike Faist, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Andrew Rannells, “Falsettos”

Lucas Steele, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Brandon Uranowitz, “Falsettos”

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Kate Baldwin, “Hello, Dolly!”

Stephanie J. Block, “Falsettos”

Jenn Colella, “Come From Away”

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Mary Beth Peil, “Anastasia”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

David Gallo, “Jitney”

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Douglas W. Schmidt, “The Front Page”

Michael Yeargan, “Oslo”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rob Howell, “Groundhog Day”

David Korins, “War Paint”

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jane Greenwood, “The Little Foxes”

Susan Hilferty, “Present Laughter”

Toni-Leslie James, “Jitney”

David Zinn, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho, “Anastasia”

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Paloma Young, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Catherine Zuber, “War Paint”

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Jane Cox, “Jitney”

Donald Holder, “Oslo”

Jennifer Tipton, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Howell Binkley, “Come From Away”

Natasha Katz, “Hello, Dolly!”

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Japhy Weideman, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Gold, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Ruben Santiago-Hudson, “Jitney”

Bartlett Sher, “Oslo”

Daniel Sullivan, “The Little Foxes”

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best Direction of a Musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Rachel Chavkin, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Michael Greif, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Matthew Warchus, “Groundhog Day”

Jerry Zaks, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best Choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Peter Darling and Ellen Kane, “Groundhog Day”

Kelly Devine, “Come From Away”

Denis Jones, “Holiday Inn”

Sam Pinkleton, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best Orchestrations

Bill Elliott and Greg Anthony Rassen, “Bandstand”

Larry Hochman, “Hello, Dolly!”

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Dave Malloy, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, Sound Designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theater Tony Award

Dallas Theater Center, Dallas

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser

Tell us, HollywoodLifers —