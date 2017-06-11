Tony Awards Red Carpet Photos — Keltie Knight & More

Strike a pose! Several of Broadway’s biggest and brightest stars arrived in style for the 71st Annual Tony Awards on June 11, rocking the fiercest fashions on the red carpet. From the glamorous gowns to the perfectly tailored suits, Keltie Knight and more celebs definitely dressed to impress!

The 71st Annual Tony Awards are officially underway! Several of the biggest stars from the Broadway world showed up for the highly anticipated ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on June 11. Celebrating the special occasion to the fullest, Keltie Knight, 35, and more famous theater faces rocked the trendiest designs while hitting the red carpet. Host Kevin Spacey, 57, is expected to look suave and sophisticated in his suit.

The red carpet kicked off at 6:30 EST, with several arriving fashionably late to show off their glamorous ensembles, since the Tony’s themselves don’t kick off until 8pm EST. Vying for this year’s prizes will be several of Broadway’s biggest stars, and a few A-listers as well! The ladies definitely turned heads with their gorgeous gowns and glitzy accessories, but of course the guys held their own as well! John Mulaney, 34, opted for a white suit with a black bow tie, where Nick Kroll, 39, decided to rock a dark gray color with a black lapel.

Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Tina Fey, Taraji P. Henson, and Scarlett Johansson are just a few of the celebrity attendees gracing fans with their presence. Ahead of the show, the House of Cards star discussed his hopes for the big night ahead. “To have a fantastic evening; to celebrate, to me, the most important form of expression that I’ve ever been a part of and where I learned my craft and continue to learn, which is doing theater. And to celebrate this season — and other than that, I really can’t tell you anything,” Kevin told the LA Times. “We all want it to be a surprise.”

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite look on the red carpet? Tell us!