Tony Awards Live Stream — Watch The Tonys Online Free Here

Roll out the red carpet! The 71st annual Tony Awards are finally here, meaning the notable stars in Broadway theater will be recognized for their incredible accomplishments over the past year. Kevin Spacey, 57, will be serving as the host for the highly anticipated show, which is taking place at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony, which airs at 8pm EST on CBS, will include several song and dance numbers. Of course, the fashion will also be top-notch! You don’t want to miss a second of the action, so keep on scrolling down for the official live stream to watch!

Productions Hello, Dolly! and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, are both big-time contenders, having scored 10 and 12 nominations. Notable stars Cate Blanchett, Sally Field and Bette Midler, will also be facing off for the best actress award. Several other famous faces are expected to show up for the biggest stage event in the world, including Olivia Wilde, Scarlett Johansson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Orlando Bloom and more!

It’s surely going to be a night full of laughter and excitement! “We are thrilled to have Kevin, who has mastered the Broadway stage, the big and small screens and the West End, host this year’s Tony Awards. His spirit and passion for live theatre makes him the perfect host, and we can’t wait to see the energy he brings to Radio City on Tony night,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing, shared in a statement ahead of the show.

It's #TonyAwards2017 Sunday! In 12 hours these seats will be filled with #Broadway's biggest stars, for Broadway's biggest night. pic.twitter.com/PwhcYbAUlP — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) June 11, 2017

Fans are in for a treat, since cast members will be performing songs from popular productions. The Radio City Rockettes and Tony Award winners Cynthia Erivo and Leslie Odom Jr. will even be taking the stage. You can watch the 2017 Tony Awards at 8pm EST on June 11. Check out the live stream online by CLICKING HERE TO WATCH the star-studded show!

