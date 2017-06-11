Tony Awards’ Best Moments — See The Show’s Highlights

It’s always impossible to say which part of the Tony Awards is our favorite, so this year we won’t even try! The ceremony, which took place tonight, June 11, at Radio City Music Hall in NYC, was full of dazzling performances, hilarious skits and heartwarming speeches.

House of Cards star and famed theater actor Kevin Spacey, 57, had the honor of hosting the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall tonight, June 11 — but the pleasure was really all ours because we got to watch him , and every other amazing actor, wow us with fantastic performances, hilarious zingers and moving speeches. The show is truly one of the most over the top award ceremonies every year and this year was no exception. You can check out all the moments in the gallery above!

Kevin kicked off the night right with a huge musical performance full of nods to the biggest shows of the year — like Groundhog Day, Dear Evan Hansen, Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 and Come from Away — and lines about his serious anxieties over being as good a host as fan favorites like James Corden, Hugh Jackman and Neil Patrick Harris. Stephen Colbert and Whoopi Goldberg even showed up to help him out and he ended the entire thing with a huge tap dance number! The audience gave him a serious round of applause, which Kevin rode all the way from the beginning of the show, through his silly impersonations of celebs like Johnny Carson and Bill Clinton, to the final curtain!

But while Kevin was the show’s MC, the star who delivered the best moment of the night was the young Ben Platt. Ben performed “Waving Through A Window” with the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, the musical in which he plays the titular role, and we were sobbing by the final note! No wonder he went on to win Best Actor In A Musical! We also couldn’t help but be impressed by the amazing performances given by the The Rockettes to “New York, New York” and Josh Groban and the cast of the musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 to “Dust and Ashes.”

Of course this year’s best moments will be added to a long list of unforgettable events throughout Tonys’ history. The cast of Hamilton‘s epic performance at the 2016 show, former host Neil’s killer opening (and then closing) at the 2013 ceremony, the cast of Rent‘s incredibly mind-blowing performance at the 1996 ceremony (yeah, throwing it way back), and Wicked‘s Idina Menzel‘s ability to defy gravity at the 2009 show! Click here to see pics of the best Tony Awards performances of all time.

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite moment from the 2017 Tony Awards? Give us all your thoughts below!