Tony Awards’ Best Dressed 2017 — Sarah Paulson, Anna Kendrick & More

The stars pulled out all of the stops for the 2017 Tony Awards on June 11! From bright colors, to sheer trends and daring plunges, Chrissy Teigen and more celebs rocked the red carpet! Check out our best dressed picks, right here!

The biggest names in broadway stunned on the Tony Awards red carpet on June 11! While we gear up for the highly anticipated show, we have to reveal our best dressed picks of the night! From Chrissy Teigen‘s white, plunging gown, to Sarah Paulson‘s strapless white dress, the fashion was fierce! Check out our favorite trends and looks in our above gallery!

We have to kick off our best-dressed fashion break down with Chrissy. The model showed up to the Tony’s in a tight, strapless white gown with gold embellishment. Chrissy is no stranger to red carpet risks, so when we saw the plunging detail on her dress, we weren’t shocked. However, she blew us away, per usual. With her hair down and curly, Chrissy was the epitome of red carpet perfection!

And, we have to talk about Candice Swanepoel‘s black, sheer number. The supermodel rocked a shimmery, strapless top with a see-through skirt! Candace showed off her post baby body in the best way with her daring red carpet look and the risk was worth taking!

Kevin Spacey, 57, is the man of the hour! The House Of Cards actor, and a Tony Award-winner himself, is the show’s host. And, Spacey is so excited about the coveted gig, that he’s even thinking about hosting other awards show. “I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down,” he said in a statement. If he brings that humor to the Radio City Music Hall stage, then he will have a happy audience!

While the Tony Awards are all about broadway’s brightest stars, there will also be other big names in the house. Tina Fey, Orlando Bloom, Stephen Colbert, Ann Kendrick, Josh Gad, Taraji P. Henson, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key, are just some of the show’s presenters!

As for the performances, let’s just say that the Tony’s are bound to be entertaining! The cast of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 will perform a mash-up of songs from the show, which is nominated as best musical. Other nominees who will also take the stage are Ben Platt and the cast of Dear Evan Hansen. Viewers will be treated to a performance of “Waving Through a Window” by the duo!

Adding to the night’s entertainment is the fierce competition between broadway’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett and Sally Field are up against each other for Best Actress in a play. And, the Tony for Best Actor in a play could go to either, Kevin Kline or Chris Cooper! Also, James Earl Jones will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement award.

Don’t miss all of the action when the show begins at 8 PM on CBS! HollywoodLifers, which stars were your best dressed picks?