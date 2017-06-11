Sidney Crosby Wins NHL Playoffs MVP After Penguins Victory In Stanley Cup Finals

What an effort! After Sidney Crosby’s amazing performance throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs, he was so deservedly recognized as the MVP in the NHL after helping lead the Penguins to victory. We’ve got more on the amazing plays that earned him the Conn Smythe trophy.

After such an amazing NHL Finals series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators, it was Sidney Crosby, 29, who skated away with MVP honors after his incredible plays that kept the Pittsburgh Penguins alive and helped bring home the Stanley Cup for the team. It all came down to the final seconds at Bridgestone Arena on June 11. The Penguins and Nashville Predators were tied at 0-0 in Game 6 until Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin fired two amazing shots into the goal in the last MINUTE of the game — literally.

Penguins forward Jake Guentzel, 22, had been the odds-on favorite throughout the Penguins post-season to go home with the Conn Smythe trophy. He had the most points by an American rookie in an NHL playoff season and scored the most goals in the 2017 playoffs. He became the first rookie to lead the league in postseason goals. His teammate Sidney, won the MVP in 2016 so it would have been incredible for Jake to follow in his captain’s footsteps.

Sidney and Penguins teammate Evgeni Malkin, 30, had roughly equal odds of taking home the Conn Smythe trophy going into the finals series. They contributed greatly to Pittsburgh making it back to the NHL finals for the second year in a row. The team had such brutal series wins against the Washington Capitals and Ottawa Senators that took them to game seven to advance.

There were so many amazing players and moments during this series that quite a few of the athletes were in contention for MVP. Nashville’s goalie Pekka Rinne, 34, was a contender as he redeemed himself in such a big way for the Predators. After he gave up a whopping up eight goals on just 36 shots in the first two games against the Penguins, he went on to become the hero when the series moved to Nashville, saving 23 of 24 shots in game four alone. He got pounded SO hard by the Pens but managed to stave off some really amazing plays as the Predators came back to even up the series 2-2.. He managed a double save on two Sidney Crosby back to back shots, then threw his body across the crease to block an open-net shot by Jake. It was SO mind blowing!

The captain and the GOAT. For the second year in a row, Sidney Crosby wins the Conn Smythe! pic.twitter.com/CFmzIUf4Rt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 12, 2017

