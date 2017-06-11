Scott Disick took the party out to Las Vegas for a sexy pool bash surrounded by stunning women in skimpy bikinis and the wild photos will blow your mind! Will Kourtney be furious?

Scott Disick‘s party train pulled into its’ next destination: Las Vegas. The 34 year-old lived it up amongst bikini clad women at LIQUID on Sunday, June 11. He looked super chill in a white t-shirt and jeans, but an eyewitness said he lowered his shades at one point to better take in all the stunning ladies around him, according to The Daily Mail. Scott hung out in a VIP section with some buddies and of course, more women. SEE PICS OF THE PARTY HERE!

Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has reportedly been totally fed up with his wild behavior. He’s been partying everywhere from Cannes to Monaco, and now Vegas! Kourt has reportedly stopped talking to Scott, but hopes that he’ll pull himself together for the sake of their three kids Mason, 7, and Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. “She wants her kids to have a relationship with him,” a source told E! News. “Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.”

Kourtney reportedly has decided that Scott should still have contact with his kids because “not in their best interest” to be without their dad. “The kids are the best possible influence on Scott. When he is on dad duty and takes them to the movies out to lunch, he is at his best,” the insider explained. Scott has always been super good to his kids, but has he taken the party too far? He’s been spotted chatting with 18 year-old Sofia Richie on Facetime and lounging with a different bikini bombshell ever few days!

