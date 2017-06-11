It’s her niece’s party and she’ll dance if she wants to! Rihanna wasn’t about to let her issues with Chris Brown’s new documentary get in the way of her having a fantastic time at a family party over the weekend. The songstress scooped up little Majesty and took her around the dance floor!

Rihanna, 29, appeared to be having an absolute blast at her niece Majesty‘s third birthday on June 10, and we couldn’t have been happier to see RiRi in such high spirits what with the drama she’s got going on following the release of her ex Chris Brown‘s documentary. The singer had the toddler (whose party theme was “Majesty Hills”) in her arms practically the entire afternoon and they made the cutest pair while cutting a rug on the dance floor! It looks like the party was full of fun goodies for the little girl and her friends, like balloons, a popcorn stand, and little toy cars for the tikes to ride around in. The “Work” singer was even seen cutting the cake (made to look like some Louis Vuitton luggage, Tiffany’s boxes and a Tokidoki Unicorno) for her niece!

Rihanna has reportedly been struggling since her 28-year-old ex’s new documentary, Chris Brown: Welcome to My Life, premiered last week, as the film delves into the very personal topic of their relationship. According to Dhavi Shira of Skye Lyfe, who attended a VIP screening of the documentary, Chris says he hooked-up with another woman at the start of his relationship with RiRi and eventually told her because he felt so guilty. Rihanna was upset, so when the woman said hello to Chris at the Grammys pre-party in 2009, it started issues, and that was the night he attacked Rihanna in his Lambo. Click here to see pics of Chris and Rihanna.

The songstress was reportedly shocked to see that Chris had brought those old issues up again in the film, as she doesn’t want her past to impact her future. “Rihanna wants to be known as this fierce, independent, strong woman—not be tainted with this weak, victim label,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. ” She’s struggled to get close to anyone and has developed deep trust issues when it comes to men.”

A birthday dance with Aunty Robyn 🎉🎉 #MajestyHills A post shared by Robyn follows• (@sade_s2_riri) on Jun 10, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rihanna is handling the release of Chris’ documentary well by just brushing off the issue? Give us all your thoughts below!