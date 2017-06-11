Rafael Nadal Wins French Open Men’s Title: Triumphs Over Stan Wawrinka To Take Home Trophy

He did it! Rafael Nadal won the 2017 French Open and another Grand Slam title after defeating Stan Wawrinka in an incredible match on June 11! We’ve got all the details on the heart-stopping win.

Rafael Nadal and Stan Wawrinka gave tennis fans a match that they won’t ever forget! The two battled it out in the 2017 French Open Men’s Finals and Rafael came out on top with the win at Roland Garros. The 31 year-old Spaniard had already wowed crowds with an undefeated set streak. Stan was ranked at seed above Rafael at No. 3 and had been looking dangerous all tournament long. Rafael ended up taking home the trophy and looked positively thrilled when he realized he had done it.

Raf seemed in control of things almost from the start as Stan tried to keep up. The Spaniard took the first set 6-2 and 6-3 in the second. Stan was just exhausted from the tournament and even broke one of his rackets out of frustration! He fought Raf until the end and didn’t let him take the win easily. Rafael came out on top with 6-2, 6-3, 5-1.

Rafael was gunning for a record tenth French Open title, which would also be his 15th Grand Slam. He hadn’t won on the Parisian courts since 2014, but they don’t call him the “King of Clay” for nothing. Raf has always been a fearsome competitor on the clay courts. He lost only 29 games in six matches at this French Open, which put his overall record 78 match wins and two losses before the final. Raf has had to overcome several injuries over the past few years to make it back to the court.

Stan was definitely not going to give Raf an easy win. The 32 year-old Swiss bested No. 1 Andy Murray, 30, in the semi-finals to get there. He won the French Open himself in 2015. He had been doing extremely well this tournament and went into the finals riding an 11-match winning streak. Stan had hopes of making this his fourth Grand Slam victory.

The King of Clay does it again! Rafael Nadal wins his 10th French Open title, remaining undefeated in French Open Final appearances (10-0). pic.twitter.com/qQWdBBvKYG — ESPN (@espn) June 11, 2017

