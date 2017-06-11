Pittsburgh Penguins Win Stanley Cup After Thrilling Win Over Nashville Predators

They did it! After a fierce series against the Nashville Predators, it was the Pittsburgh Penguins who got to hoist the Stanley Cup over their heads after winning the NHL Finals in game 6 by a score of 2-0. We’ve got all the details on their big win.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators treated us to one of the most epic NHL finals ever, and both teams were so deserved of taking home the Stanley Cup. Ultimately the Penguins came out on top with a score of 2-0 in an incredible victory in game six in Nashville. The Pens successfully defended their 2016 Stanley Cup with the amazing win, making them back to back NHL champs and that trophy is going to have yet another year of fun at the hands of their players. While Pittsburgh has gone through several dynasty periods in their history, it looks like they’ve got another one on our hands with their big win. It was a hard fought game six, with the Pens not scoring until there was less than two minutes left of play, then adding an empty netter with

The series had been all about home games as Pittsburgh took the first two games easily inside PPG Arena by scores of 5-1 and 4-2 respectively. However, it wasn’t all about their amazing offense as much as it was Nashville’s goalie Pekka Rinne, 34, allowing eight goals on a measly 36 combined shots in those games. The 11-year vet returned to form as soon as the action shifted back to Music City, as he saved 23 of 24 shots in game four where the Predators came out on top 4-1. Nashville outscored Pittsburgh 9-2 in their two games at home in Bridgestone Arena, where the crowd was absolutely electric. It was back to Steel City for game five when Pittsburgh obliterated the Predators 6-0 before the action headed back to Nashville for game six.

Not only have the Predators fans proven to be the loudest and most devoted crowd of the playoffs, they also are the most star-studded. Country superstar Carrie Underwood, 34, was at every game cheering on her hubby, center Mike Fisher, 36, and a slew of music stars including Keith Urban, 49, Trisha Yearwood, 52, Dierks Bentley, 41, and other country stars took turns singing the National Anthem ahead of Nashville home games. What a treat that has been!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with who won the Stanley Cup? Who were you rooting for, the Penguins or the Predators?