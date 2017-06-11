Nicki Minaj Hosts Epic Bash In Sexy Balmain Dress & White Fur Coat — Tempting Nas?

Nicki Minaj looked absolutely amazing for a night out in New York and video from inside the club was wild! Did she put on a super sexy show for Nas?

Nicki Minaj brought her style a-game out in New York! The 34 year-old “Anaconda” singer rocked it out in a stunning Balmain dress that hugged her curves to absolute perfection. It was a colorful striped number that was super sparkly too! She covered up with a white fur floor-length coat that had us in awe! Nicki’s whole squad wowed in white and the club looked insane. Was Nicki showing off for Nas?

She already revealed that she thought the 43 year-old rap star was “kinda cute” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “He is the king of Queens and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” she told the host. “He’s a rap legend, so let’s just say, I have a lot of respect for him.” Nicki said she and Nas haven’t done the deed yet, but she’s had slept over at his place. He’s reportedly super into her.

“Nas has made it clear that he fancies the hell out of her,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “Their connection and chemistry is insanely strong but he’s willing to bide his time and respect her wishes. He doesn’t want just some crazy fling with her, he wants the real deal, and he knows she isn’t ready for that yet.” Nicki did tell Ellen that she wanted to be celibate for a year because she “hates men.” She admitted that she thought Nas was “so dope” she might make an exception for him.

