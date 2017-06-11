Meghan Markle ‘Super Happy & Excited’ To Start Future With Prince Harry — Friend Says

Meghan Markle has some really chatty friends — and we’re totally living for their loose lips! One of her ‘Suits’ co-stars revealed that she’s ‘so happy and excited’ to start a real future with boyfriend Prince Harry. Awww!

Thank you SO MUCH Patrick J. Adams, 35, for dishing the adorable details on Meghan Markle, 35, and Prince Harry‘s, 32, relationship! According to the actress’ Suits co-star and longterm friend, she’s never been happier than she is right now with her boyfriend. “Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She’s super excited,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the 2017 ATX Television Festival. “I’m super happy for her and she’s been such a pro in this season and it’s going so well. I’m very, very happy for her.”

But what exactly does their future entail? An engagement? A wedding? CHILDREN? While that’s all fine and dandy, Harry and the television star actually want to take their romance to the silver screen in the upcoming months. Yes, there’s a very high chance you’ll see Harry make a cameo appearance on Suits, according to Patrick. For the time being the lovebirds are still playing it cool as the red-headed hunk has yet to visit Meghan on set up in Canada. Patrick doesn’t think he’ll show up, though, because he doesn’t want to bother his girl at work. “Who would want to come to a workplace?” he said. “Everyone thinks that TV sets are cool, but they’re not that cool.”

And speaking of keeping things under the radar, did you hear that Harry reportedly didn’t even sit next to Meghan at Pippa Middleton‘s wedding reception on May 20?! What’s up with that?! Well, apparently the bride had already arranged a very strict seating arrangement chart that was not to be messed with at the last minute, according to The Telegraph. It’s not personal, it was just the rules!

