Kylie Jenner Wants Tyga To Move On After Bitter Split — She’s Head Over Heels For Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner wants her ex Tyga to quit trying to play games with her and move on. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Ky is very happy with her new beau Travis Scott and wants Tyga to get with the program and let her go!

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga, 27, had a dramatic on-again, off-again relationship for two years, but now that they are completely donezo Kylizzle wants her ex to move on — and fast. The lip kit mogul and the rapper split at the end of March and she began publicly dating Travis Scott, 25, in mid-April. While that may not have been enough time for Tyga to recover, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reportedly believes that he really should be ready by now, as it has been a few months since their bitter breakup and she’s already head over heels for Travis. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s Snapchat rant over Tyga.

“Kylie thinks it’s pretty tragic that Tyga is still using her, and her fame, for his own self promotion,” an insider close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At this point, she’s just like, ‘Get over it already, and move on.’ Kylie clearly has, but Tyga just can’t let go, and is acting like a butt sore little b**ch.” Ouch! Previous insiders have told HollywoodLife.com that Ky wasn’t taking too kindly to the the release of Tyga’s new song “Playboy,” which she believes is his petty attempt at a diss track about her.

“They had a LOT of drama when they were dating, it was a very passionate relationship, with a lot of jealousy and insecurities on both sides,” the source said. “That’s one of the main things Kylie loves about Travis, everything is just so simple — straight forward and drama free. They have total trust in each other, and there’s none of the petty game playing that was so prevalent during her relationship with Tyga. It’s just a much more grown up and healthy relationship, and Kylie is loving every minute of it.”

