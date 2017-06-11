Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Trust’ Each Other & Have Each Other’s Backs — Expert Speaks

Now if we’re talking body, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have the perfect chemistry! An expert, who spoke with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, says it’s totally obvious that these two have a lot of ‘trust’ and have each other’s backs.

Did you know that roughly 90% of communication is done through body language? Yeah, it’s true. That’s why HollywoodLife.com reached out to body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass to get the low-down on Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott’s, 25, relationship. After looking at just one picture of the couple (see which one we sent her below), Dr. Glass was able to tell A LOT about their incredible chemistry and strong bond. “She trusts him as she falls back and allows him to told her,” she EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He’s got the small of her back which literally means he has her back.”

Sparks are flying literally in every direction, and it appears the rapper has left a great impression on Kylie’s family as well. Older sister Kendall Jenner can be really protective sometimes but that tough, tomboy exterior melted away as soon as she hung out with A$AP in Miami. The new pals splashed around the pool and even posed for an Instagram picture together. The supermodel is beyond happy that Kylie upgraded from Tyga, who allegedly cheated on her multiple times. It’s not that Kendall hated the guy per say, it’s just that he wasn’t much fun to be around, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Not to mention his ongoing financial issues!

Wondering what Tyga has to say about all of this? Unsurprisingly he’s pretty pissed about the whole situation and it certainly didn’t help when he heard rumors about Kylie and Travis’ potential elopement. “He’s upset but not necessarily surprised,” a source told Life & Style. In the end it’s probably best that they go their separate ways and at least TRY to be happy for one another.

#BaeWatch #KylieJenner x #TravisScott A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

HollywoodLifers, what’s your favorite part about Kylie and Travis’ romance?