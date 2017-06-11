‘KUWTK’ Recap: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Make Baby Plans

Aww! At first, Khloe Kardashian just wanted to find out if she was healthy enough to carry Kim and Kanye West’s third baby, but when she discovered she may never be able to get pregnant on the June 11 season finale of ‘KUWTK,’ she and Tristan Thompson started planning their future.

Get ready for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to make some babies together! On the June 11 season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe discovered she’s extremely fertile and healthy enough to carry a child in her womb, despite facing pregnancy issues when she was married to Lamar Odom. But this good news came after Khloe went to the OBGYN with Kim and was initially told it’d be hard for her to conceive because she had such a low number of follicles. Someone who is 32 (Khloe’s age) should have at least 10 follicles, but Khloe only had 5, so the doctor suggested she freeze them. But after getting off her birth control and seeing the doctor again, she learned she had more than enough follicles to conceive a baby (hooray!). In fact, the doctor told her to be careful as she would be ovulating soon.

This was obviously great news for Khloe, but not so much for Kim. Kim was hoping Khloe would be her surrogate, but amidst all this pregnancy talk, Khloe found out that Tristan wants to have as many as five babies with her, and he wants to start having them right away. Khloe didn’t exactly say they would start trying, but given the fact that it’d be better for Khloe to get pregnant sooner rather than later (for health purposes), Khloe now has a decision to make. We must note, however, Tristan was totally cool with Khloe carrying Kim and Kanye‘s baby if she wanted to. “I am so relieved to know that I am able to get pregnant,” Khloe said in her sit-down. “Now I have so many other things to think about. Do I wanna have my own baby now? I don’t know. I’m at a crossroads.”

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Khloé added. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is scary. It’s like a really big step.”

In other KUWTK news, the family celebrated Rob‘s 30th birthday party, but he was reluctant to throw a huge party so they had an intimate dinner instead. And Kourtney started flirting with guys, following her breakup with Scott. In fact, Khloe and Kim put Kourtney on Christian Mingle in an attempt to find her a new man. And it sounds like Kourtney’s over Scott for good because she said they’re definitely not meant to be together.

