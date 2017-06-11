Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Side Boob In Sexy One Piece After Scott Makes Out With Vegas Babes

Kourtney Kardashian is always able to just keep swimming no matter what’s going on in her life — even if it’s drama with her ex Scott Disick. The celeb was seen smiling and flaunting major side boob in a hot one piece at the beach on June 11!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is the poster girl for keeping your life together. While her ex may be galavanting around the world partying and making out with other babes, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is at home in Los Angeles tending to their three beautiful children — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2. But, don’t let her desire to look after her babies fool you — this mama still knows exactly how to have a good time!

Kourt took to the beach on June 11 with her youngest child and drew many an eye in the one piece bathing suit she donned while splashing in the water. Now, most people don’t think “sexy” when they think of a one piece, but Kourt’s was not any old bathing suit. This suit had the most elegantly curved lines that left a great deal of Kourtney’s side boob, razor sharp hip bones and perky bottom exposed. Ow! Ow! Click here to see pics of Kourtney in Cannes.

The same day Kourtney and Reign were living the beach life, Scott was hanging at the Liquid Pool Lounge in Las Vegas. Kourt’s ex was spotted drinking beer, smoking, dancing and making out with two women at once! But this behavior isn’t new, at least not since Scott first started partying hard at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival a few weeks ago. Since then, Kourtney has refused to speak to him, but she does want him to be there for their kids. “She wants her kids to have a relationship with him,” a source told E! News. “Regardless of how she feels about him and the decisions he has made, she does want her kids to have a healthy relationship with their dad.”

