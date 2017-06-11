Ooh la la. Kim Kardashian treated Kanye West to another birthday date night and obviously looked super sexy for her hubby! Wearing a skin-tight outfit and sexy kimono dress, she dropped jaws. The lovebirds jetted away for a romantic getaway to Tokyo!

Kim Kardashian has already made Kayne West‘s 40th birthday a milestone to remember with an incredible family trip to the Bahamas. She took things to the next level and flew Yeezy away on another vacation! The couple cuddled up in a sultry Snapchat as Kim posed in front of Kanye for a mirror selfie. The 36 year-old looked incredible in sparkly skin-tight green pants and a tan tank. Kim and Kayne flew to Tokyo, Japan for a trip just the two of them.

Kim has definitely been spoiling Kanye for his big b-day this year. She wrote him the sweetest message on her Instagram on his actual birthday, June 8. “Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I’m so grateful for you ❤️,” she captioned a photo of them walking hand-in-hand. These two have always had us swooning! She even rented an island for the “Famous” rapper to celebrate on with his family and friends.

“Kim and Kanye didn’t want to come home from their amazing family vacation in Bahamas,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com. “It was incredibly therapeutic for them and much needed.” They both reportedly really wanted to bounce back after their scary year. You might remember Kim was robbed at gunpoint while staying in Paris in Oct. 2016 and Kanye sadly suffered a breakdown the following month. It was adorable of Kim to treat Kanye to a family vacay and a romantic trip just for the two of them. They looked so happy to have some alone time!

