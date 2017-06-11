Tony Awards 2017: Kevin Spacey Opens With Hilarious Musical Spoof Of This Year’s Nominees

Kevin Spacey hasn’t even been on the Tony Awards stage for 5 minutes, and he already has the audience in stitches! The actor put on a hilarious musical number about failing as the show’s host! And, he had help from some famous faces! Get the exciting details!

Is it too early to say that Kevin Spacey, 57, has already owned his 71st annual Tony Awards gig? The House Of Cards actor had every celeb and guest inside Radio City Music Hall in NYC laughing on June 11. He opened the show with a hysterical musical number where he joked about being a bad host, while dressed as characters from the nominated plays!

The actor’s lyrics consisted of his insecurities as a first-time host. He sang about not being good enough for the gig and fans sending mean tweets about him. Spacey even sang about the ratings dropping, while he parodied plays such as, Dear Evan Hansen, Groundhog Day, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, and Sunset Boulevard.

He kicked off his opening with a spoof of Dear Evan Hansen. Spacey was dressed in beige pants and a striped shirt, with a cast on his left arm that read hashtag “host.” The audience lost it when he sang, “I know they love James Corden, but I came to play.” Then, a parody of Groundhog Day followed, and with Stephen Colbert surprised the audience by his epic cameo! In a dream, Spacey was having, Stephen appeared to restore his confidence! “Just let your worries slip away… Just read the prompter. Even Steve Harvey would be okay,” he sang.

Next up, Spacey spoofed Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 where he dropped major names such as Ricky Gervais, Neil Patrick Harris, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane. He even named-dropped Whoopi Goldberg, who hosted the Tony’s in 2008, and she made a cameo in parody of the popular musical! Bringing the humor, Whoopi actually joked about coming out of the closet!

Staying on the topic of celeb cameos, Billy Crystal made a surprise appearance via video, where he gave Spacey hosting advice. “If all else fails, put on a dress!”, he joked And, that’s when Spacey began his parody of Sunset Boulevard. He did so much running around that he was out of breath by the end of his performance. “I can’t believe Broadway people do that eight times a week,” he said while he tried to catch his breath!

Spacey even brought his charming humor to the table before he brought it to the stage. “I think my career is definitely going in the right direction. Maybe I can get shortlisted to host the Oscars if everyone else turns it down,” he said in a statement before the Tony’s. Hey, after an opening like that, Spacey may be locking down more hosting gigs in Hollywood!

Spacey was announced as this year’s host back in April, and he showed off his comical side in an Instagram right after. In a post where he expressed his excitement to host, he also dished out a Steve Harvey joke. “…fingers crossed all the envelopes are in order,” he wrote on April 18. LOL. Although he crushed the opening, he has some big shoes to fill. He follows Corden, Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming as the show’s host.

While some may have thought that the “House of Cards,” was a random pick as host of the 2017 Tony’s, he’s actually the perfect person for the gig. Spacey won a Tony of his very own in 1991 for Best Featured Actor in a Play for Lost In Yonkers. He was also nominated for Best Actor in a Play in 1999 for The Ice Man Cometh. And, he’s also performed in productions in London, as well as dabbling in the theater as an artistic director for The Old Vic.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kevin Spacey’s opening?