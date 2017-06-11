Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer Higher Than Orlando Bloom & Diplo In Sex Department

Katy Perry dropped a serious truth bomb! The star revealed how she ranked her past three famous boyfriends: Diplo, Orlando Bloom, and John Mayer based on their bedroom skills!

Katy Perry did not hold back during her 72-hour Witness World Wide live stream! The 32 year-old played a game similar to Truth or Dare with James Corden. The late night host asked Katy to rank her last three lovers and she did! She put John Mayer in first place, Orlando Bloom in the middle, and sorry, Diplo you were last. “They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!” she said before ranking her exes on their sizzling bedroom skills.

She also revealed, “People are like, who’s the one who got away? That’s [Josh] Groban.” Whoa now that was a surprise! “He’s one of my good friends. I love him so much. He’s the best,” she added. James obviously had to throw in a joke about the time Katy was on a paddle board while Orlando was naked. “If I had Bloom’s penis, I would never be clothed,” the host cracked.

Katy has really been using her live stream as a chance to be super honest. She even admitted that she forgave Taylor Swift, 27, for all their crazy drama over the years. “I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it’s actually like, I think it’s time,” she said. “And I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences.”

